Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Expected to play Sunday

Williams (quadriceps/ribs) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams is questionable on the official injury report and was a limited participant in Friday's practice. If Williams does play, he has a friendly matchup on tap versus a Giants defense that has allowed 117.9 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns on the ground to running backs over the last seven games.

