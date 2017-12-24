Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Expected to play Sunday
Williams (quadriceps/ribs) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams is questionable on the official injury report and was a limited participant in Friday's practice. If Williams does play, he has a friendly matchup on tap versus a Giants defense that has allowed 117.9 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns on the ground to running backs over the last seven games.
