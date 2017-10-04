Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Garners two snaps Week 4

Williams played just two of 86 offensive snaps in Sunday's 18-15 overtime win against the 49ers.

Williams received the first opportunity to be David Johnson's (wrist) replacement, but he's produced just 24 yards on 11 carries and 10 yards on his sole target over the last three games. Instead, head coach Bruce Arians has rolled with a combination of Andre Ellington and Chris Johnson the past two weeks, with Ellington primarily serving as a receiving back and Johnson filling a more traditional role. Barring another injury to the backfield, expect Williams to remain marginalized.