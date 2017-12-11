Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Grinds out 88 total yards

Williams rushed 20 times for 73 yards while catching his only target for 15 yards during Sunday's 12-7 victory over the Titans.

Again receiving the start in Adrian Peterson's (neck) continued absence, Williams was much less efficient than he was last week against the Rams when the Utah State product averaged 6.7 yards on 16 carries. However, he still managed a respectable stat line Sunday due to volume alone. In fact, the 18 carries per game Williams has seen the past two weeks is right in line with what Peterson was getting (17.6 attempts per game). Should Peterson remained sidelined for yet another week, Williams should again be poised for a featured role against a Redskins defense allowing 4.3 yards per carry.