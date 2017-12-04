Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Heads backfield versus Rams
Williams carried 16 times for 97 yards during Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams.
With Adrian Peterson (hand) inactive, Williams received his largest workload of the season and averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per carry against a generous Rams run defense. He was the only rusher to receive more than two carries in this one, although he wasn't targeted at all in the passing game. Williams could garner another featured role next week against the Titans if Peterson is unable to play, but it remains to be seen whether or not the veteran intends to suit up.
