Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: In line to start final three games

Williams is expected to retain starting duties at running back for the Cardinals' final three games with Adrian Peterson (neck) headed to injured reserve, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams struggled early in the season after replacing the injured David Johnson (wrist) as the Cardinals' lead back, but he's been far more productive in his second trial in that role since Peterson went down in Week 12. Over the past two contests, Williams has scampered for 170 yards on 36 carries (4.7 average), numbers that likely won't afford backups D.J. Foster or Elijhaa Penny to immediately cut into his workload. Williams draws a favorable matchup in Week 15 against a Redskins defense that has allowed 4.3 yards per carry this season, the sixth-worst mark in the NFL.