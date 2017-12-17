Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Injures quad
Williams suffered a quad injury during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams led the team in carries (17) and rushing yards (61), but he failed to haul in his only target and didn't get any touches in the fourth quarter. Eliijhaa Penny took over as Arizona's lead runner for the final stanza and finished with 10 carries for 45 yards, while passing-down back D.J. Foster caught four of nine targets for 22 yards. Penny would be the obvious beneficiary if Williams were to miss a Week 16 game against the Giants.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: In line to start final three games•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Grinds out 88 total yards•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Starting again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Another start on tap•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Primed for leading role Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Logs full practice•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.