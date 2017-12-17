Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Injures quad

Williams suffered a quad injury during Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams led the team in carries (17) and rushing yards (61), but he failed to haul in his only target and didn't get any touches in the fourth quarter. Eliijhaa Penny took over as Arizona's lead runner for the final stanza and finished with 10 carries for 45 yards, while passing-down back D.J. Foster caught four of nine targets for 22 yards. Penny would be the obvious beneficiary if Williams were to miss a Week 16 game against the Giants.