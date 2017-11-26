Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Injures rib Sunday

Williams is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Jaguars due to a rib injury, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Before his departure, Williams totaled eight yards on three carries while taking two punt returns for a combined 22 yards. If he doesn't return, D.J. Foster will be the top candidate to receive work behind No. 1 running back Adrian Peterson.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop