Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Leader for return gigs

Williams is listed as the Cardinals' No. 1 kick and punt returner, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

In four NFL seasons, Williams only has nine reps as a returner, all on kickoffs, but he's only managed 17.1 yards per return. Preseason depth charts can yield insight on potential roles for the regular season, but the current iteration is likely impacted by John Brown's quad injury. When healthy, expect Brown to make an appearance on the depth chart and perhaps leapfrog Williams for the gig. Meanwhile, Williams seems to be the No. 3 running back behind David Johnson and Chris Johnson after working in front of Andre Ellington during last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys.