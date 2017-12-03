Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely in line for start Sunday vs. Rams

Williams is expected to start at running back Sunday against the Rams, with Adrian Peterson (neck) considered a "long shot" to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peterson is questionable and is being regarded as a game-day decision, but the veteran will likely be held out after failing to practice all week. It once looked like Williams might join Peterson on the inactive list while recovering from cracked ribs, but he avoided an injury designation after logging a trio of limited practices. Williams' lack of productivity in Week 2 against the Colts while starting in place of David Johnson (wrist) ultimately spurred the team to acquire Peterson, so Williams wouldn't seem to offer much fantasy upside as he settles back into the top spot on the depth chart this week. Williams is averaging just 2.5 yards per carry on the season and could cede snaps to D.J. Foster or Elijhaa Penny if he fails to spark the Cardinals' ground game early Sunday.