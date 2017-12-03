Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely No. 1 back Sunday
Williams is expected to receive the initial snaps at running back Sunday against the Rams with Adrian Peterson (neck) unavailable, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
If head coach Bruce Arians had his druthers, he'd rely on one running back for the majority of the contest, be it David Johnson (wrist) or Adrian Peterson (neck). With the former on injured reserve and the other inactive, Williams would seem to be the first man up in the backfield. That said, Williams will be playing with cracked ribs, which could result in a trickle-down effect for the remaining RBs (D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and Bronson Hill) on the active roster.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely in line for start Sunday vs. Rams•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Cleared to play•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely to miss time with cracked ribs•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Injures rib Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Totals 18 yards•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...