Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely to miss time with cracked ribs

Williams sustained cracked ribs in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and is expected to miss some time, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After the Cardinals made Andre Ellington inactive Week 11 before waiving him shortly thereafter, Williams settled in as the top backup behind starting running back Adrian Peterson, playing 14 offensive snaps over the past two games while producing 38 total yards on six touches. The injury looks like it will deny Williams the opportunity to build on his minor role in the offense, leaving D.J. Foster as the leading candidate to serve as Peterson's top understudy beginning with the Cardinals' Week 13 matchup with the Rams.