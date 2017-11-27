Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Likely to miss time with cracked ribs
Williams sustained cracked ribs in Sunday's win over the Jaguars and is expected to miss some time, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After the Cardinals made Andre Ellington inactive Week 11 before waiving him shortly thereafter, Williams settled in as the top backup behind starting running back Adrian Peterson, playing 14 offensive snaps over the past two games while producing 38 total yards on six touches. The injury looks like it will deny Williams the opportunity to build on his minor role in the offense, leaving D.J. Foster as the leading candidate to serve as Peterson's top understudy beginning with the Cardinals' Week 13 matchup with the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Injures rib Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Totals 18 yards•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Carries the ball twice•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Loses yardage against Eagles•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Garners two snaps Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Effectively replaced•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.