Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Limited practice Wednesday

Williams (quad/ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Williams seems to be healthier than last week, which he kicked off with back-to-back DNPs before practicing in a limited capacity Friday. After getting the all-clear to play Sunday against the Giants, he earned 16 carries and three targets on his 33 offensive snaps, racking up 65 yards from scrimmage in the process. Williams still hasn't reached the end zone since Week 1, but an upcoming matchup with the Seahawks, who have allowed the eighth-most TDs (14) to running backs this season, could be just what the doctor ordered.