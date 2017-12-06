Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Limited Wednesday
Williams (ribs) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In relief of the inactive Adrian Peterson (neck) this past Sunday against the Rams, Williams led all Cardinals running backs with 31 of the 64 offensive snaps, followed by D.J. Foster (28) and Elijhaa Penny (five). On the box score, Williams had the most success by far, totaling 16 carries for 97 yards, while Foster accrued 25 yards from scrimmage and Penny recorded a one-yard touchdown run. The Cardinals have implemented a wait-and-see approach with Peterson, but another absence would leave Williams with the most intriguing potential due to the sheer number of touches.
