Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Limited Wednesday
Williams (ribs) was limited in practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams came out of Sunday's win against the Jags with cracked ribs, which was expected to force some type of absence. Instead, he was able to practice Wednesday while Adrian Peterson did not due to a neck injury. In a press conference, head coach Bruce Arians revealed he has no idea who will comprise the backfield Week 13 against the Rams. If Peterson and Williams are held out Sunday, the Cardinals would be relying on a backfield trio of D.J. Foster, Elijhaa Penny and Bronson Hill.
