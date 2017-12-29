Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Listed as questionable
Williams (quadriceps/ribs) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Williams played through the same pair of injuries in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Giants, after managing just one limited practice during the week. Given that he was a limited participant at every session this week, he appears to be on the right side of questionable as the Cardinals prepare to close out a disappointing season with a tough matchup. Williams landed between 16 and 20 carries with 51 to 97 rushing yards each of the past four weeks, but he still doesn't offer a ton of upside with D.J. Foster handling obvious passing downs and Elijhaa Penny (hand/groin) a threat to poach goal-line carries.
