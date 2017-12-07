Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Logs full practice
Williams (ribs) put in a full practice Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams seemingly experienced no aggravations to his cracked ribs during the Cardinals' Week 13 loss to the Rams, with the Utah State product filling in admirably for Adrian Peterson (neck) and providing 97 yards on the ground. With Peterson sidelined for the Cardinals' first two practices of this week, Williams looks like he could be on tap for another starting role Sunday against the Titans. The Tennessee defense has done well to stymie the run this season, yielding just 3.5 yards per carry.
