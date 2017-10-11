Play

Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Loses yardage against Eagles

Williams lost two yards on three carries in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Philadelphia.

Williams has carried the ball five times in the past three weeks and has no yardage. He was a lower-level player even after David Johnson's injury with just five offensive snaps on Sunday. It's probably safe to assume that those snaps will fade into oblivion with the arrival of Adrian Peterson.

