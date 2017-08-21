Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Modest preseason production
Williams has racked up seven carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games to date.
The Cardinals more or less know what they have in David Johnson, Chris Johnson and Williams, so head coach Bruce Arians turned over the backfield to Andre Ellington (26 offensive snaps) and Elijhaa Penny (24) during Saturday's exhibition against the Bears. Williams was thus afforded just four special-teams snaps, which is where he's fighting for both return jobs. So far, he's notched one 35-yard kick return and taken two punts for a combined 13 yards. Due to a career mark of 17.1 yards per kick return and no punt returns on the ledger, he appears to be a better bet to land the former gig.
