Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Notches 65 yards from scrimmage

Williams supplied 51 yards on 16 carries and reeled in two of three passes for 14 yards during Sunday's 23-0 victory against the Giants.

Williams has maintained a semblance of a ground game since Adrian Peterson was lost for the season due to a neck injury. Over the last four outings, Williams has averaged 18 touches and 77.8 yards from scrimmage per game, but most of his output has come between the 20s. As evidence, only nine of his 69 carries during that stretch occurred in the red zone, a region in which the Cardinals have become bogged down (two TDs versus 10 field goals prior to Sunday). With Drew Stanton taking over for Blaine Gabbert, though, the offense was able to parlay three red-zone visits into one field goal and two TDs, both of them throws to wideouts. Despite the lack of usage near the end zone, Williams won't be lacking for work Week 17 against the Seahawks, who entered this weekend with the 17th-ranked run defense.