Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Offering modest numbers in preseason
Williams has racked up seven carries for 25 yards and a touchdown through the Cardinals' first three preseason contests.
The Cardinals more or less know what they have in David Johnson, Chris Johnson and Williams, so coach Bruce Arians turned over the backfield to Andre Ellington (26 offensive snaps) and Elijhaa Penny (24) during Saturday's exhibition against the Bears. Williams was thus afforded just four snaps on special teams, where he's fighting for both return jobs. So far, he's notched one 35-yard kick return and fielded two punts for a combined 13 yards. Due to a career mark of 17.1 yards per kick return and no punt returns on the ledger, he appears to be a better bet to land the former gig.
