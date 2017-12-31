Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Playing Week 17

Williams (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In four consecutive starts, Williams garnered 47 percent (133 of 281) of the offensive snaps, averaging 18 touches and 77.8 yards from scrimmage per game. The breakdown of backfield roles hasn't allowed Williams to reach the end zone, though. Instead, D.J. Foster has handled clear passing situations and Elijhaa Penny (hand/groin) is the short-yardage back. Despite the reality of his situation, Williams will seek a breakout performance against the Seahawks' 18th-ranked run defense.