Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Primed for leading role Sunday
Williams is expected to start at running back Sunday against the Titans with Adrian Peterson (neck) considered likely to miss a second straight game, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
While Peterson's neck injury won't require surgery, it appears he'll need multiple weeks to rest, as the Cardinals haven't cleared him to practice this week. His continued absence will give Williams an opportunity to build on the season-best performance (16 carries for 97 yards) he submitted in the team's Week 13 loss to the Rams. Though his volume of touches should hold steady this week, Williams' efficiency could take a significant hit with the Titans limiting opposing rushers to just 3.5 yards per attempt this season.
