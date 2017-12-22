Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Questionable for Week 16

Williams (quadriceps/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Sidelined the first two practices of Week 16 prep, Williams was seen running hard on a side field Friday with a member of the Cardinals' training staff, according to Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic. Once the session was closed to the media, Williams fit in enough reps otherwise to be termed a limited participant. While his status could come down to the wire, he has a friendly matchup on tap versus a Giants defense that has allowed 117.9 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns on the ground to running backs over the last seven games.