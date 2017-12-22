Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Questionable for Week 16
Williams (quadriceps/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Sidelined the first two practices of Week 16 prep, Williams was seen running hard on a side field Friday with a member of the Cardinals' training staff, according to Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic. Once the session was closed to the media, Williams fit in enough reps otherwise to be termed a limited participant. While his status could come down to the wire, he has a friendly matchup on tap versus a Giants defense that has allowed 117.9 rushing yards per game and six touchdowns on the ground to running backs over the last seven games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Back at practice•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Misses practice with quad injury•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Injures quad•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: In line to start final three games•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Grinds out 88 total yards•
-
Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Starting again Sunday•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...