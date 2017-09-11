Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Set for feature role
Head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Williams will serve as the No. 1 running back during David Johnson's (wrist) upcoming absence, Bob McManaman of The Arizona Republic reports.
Pending a second opinion on his dislocated left wrist, Johnson is tending to the same injury as rookie RB T.J. Logan, which was accompanied by an 8-12 week recovery timeline after surgery. If the preceding comes to pass, Williams is slated for a significant bump in relevance and should be able to uphold his end of the bargain. During brief stints with the Cardinals the past three campaigns, Williams averaged 5.6 YPC and scored four touchdowns on 98 rushes. Because he cannot mimic Johnson as a pass catcher, Andre Ellington will likely be the preferred option on third down and obvious passing situations.
