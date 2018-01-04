Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Sets career highs in most categories

Williams ended the 2017 season with 120 carries for 426 yards and one touchdown. He also tacked on 10 receptions (on 15 targets) for 93 yards.

Aside from TDs, Williams set career bests in sheer output on both the ground and as a receiver. The expanded workload was made possible by injuries to both David Johnson (wrist) and Adrian Peterson (neck). The latter set the stage for Williams' late-season run, which included at least 16 rushes in five consecutive games to close out the campaign. His YPC during that stretch (3.9) was acceptable enough and likely will spur the Cardinals to re-sign the unrestricted free-agent-to-be this offseason to serve as depth behind Johnson in 2018 and beyond.