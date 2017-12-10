Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Starting again Sunday
Williams is the starting running back for Sunday's game versus the Titans.
Williams is taking over for Adrian Peterson (neck) for the second week in a row. During his previous chance to lead the Cardinals backfield last Sunday against the Rams, Williams churned out 97 yards on 16 carries. That said, he's facing Tennessee's third-ranked run defense Week 14, hindering his potential.
