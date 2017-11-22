Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Totals 18 yards

Williams carried the ball once for nine yards and added a nine-yard catch during Sunday's 31-21 loss to Houston.

Williams' 18 total yards were his third most of the season. It's not much now, but Arizona is the market for a new No. 2 behind Adrian Peterson after the release of Andre Ellington. Williams was tied for second among Arizona backs on Sunday with nine offensive snaps. D.J. Foster will be his main competition.