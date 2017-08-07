Cardinals' Kerwynn Williams: Works ahead of Ellington
Williams had five carries for 18 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against Dallas, getting all of his work on the opening drive.
Williams worked ahead of Andre Ellington, who had five carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 15 yards while playing most of the first half. Williams was the favorite for the top backup job earlier this offseason, but the Cardinals ultimately signed Chris Johnson, which likely leaves Williams and Ellington in a battle for the No. 3 spot. Both players saw their roster odds improve when rookie fifth-round pick T.J. Logan dislocated his wrist in Thursday's game. Logan likely will enter Week 1 on the Physically Unable to Perform list or injured reserve. In any case, Chris Johnson is the preferred handcuff for David Johnson owners.
