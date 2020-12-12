Peterson (concussion) was activated from the injured reserve list Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Peterson has missed the last four games after suffering a concussion during Week 9's matchup against Miami. The cornerback has recorded a mere three tackles (two solo) throughout the 2020 campaign. Even with the return of Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Patrick Peterson will likely continue as the Cardinals' star cornerbacks.
