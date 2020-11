Peterson left Sunday's game against the Dolphins to be evaluated for a concussion, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The news surfaced near the end of the second quarter, so his official status likely will be revealed following halftime. The 26-year-old cornerback was due for an uptick in usage because Byron Murphy (COVID-19) and Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh) are inactive. With Peterson sidelined for now, De'Vante Bausby and Jace Whittaker should see more reps.