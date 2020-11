Peterson will not return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a concussion, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peterson will enter the league's five-step concussion protocol, meaning he'll require full medical clearance in order to be eligible to return Nov. 15 versus the Bills. Arizona's secondary was already undermanned prior to Peterson's injury, so De'Vante Bausby and Jace Whittaker could be thrust into increased roles.