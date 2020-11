Peterson is the likeliest candidate to fill in the nickel cornerback snaps vacated by Byron Murphy's (illness) absence Sunday against Miami, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peterson will likely play more, though it's possible the Cardinals use a committee to fill in for Murphy while he's on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Odegard points out that Isaiah Simmons and De'Vondre Campbell are both versatile linebackers more capable than most at dropping into coverage.