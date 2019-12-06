Play

Peterson (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson wasn't listed on Arizona's injury report to begin the week, but he was limited in Friday's practice due to a shoulder injury. If the Oklahoma State product were forced to miss any time it would be a blow to the Cardinals' cornerback depth.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories