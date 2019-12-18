Play

Peterson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Peterson made occasional starts on defense this year, but most games, his value came on special teams. When he did work on defense, the 25-year-old struggled in coverage, allowing 11.7 yards per target and a 73.9 completion percentage. Chris Jones and Jalen Davis should both see upticks in usage with Peterson out. Peterson will be a restricted free agent in March.

More News

