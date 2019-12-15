Play

Peterson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Browns, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports

Peterson works in a rotational role, as he logged a 58-percent snap share in last week's loss to the Steelers. The 25-year-old cornerback has been vulnerable in coverage this year, though, allowing 11.9 yards per target and a 73-percent completion rate.

