Peterson (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Peterson didn't pop up on the injury report until Friday, when he was a limited participant. The injury isn't serious, however, as the 25-year-old corner will gear up and is expected to serve a respectable role on the Cardinals' defense.

