Strong (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It was the second straight limited session for Strong, who was unable to practice all of last week and was unable to play against the Ravens in Week 8. The limited practices are a positive step for Strong's chances of playing in Week 9 against the Browns, and his participation Friday will give a better sense of whether he'll be able to suit up or not.