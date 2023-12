Strong (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Strong has been dealing with a knee issue since mid-November. He sat out Week 12 but was able to return for Week 13 against the Steelers. Strong is building on his career-year and he's up to 37 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 11 games this season.