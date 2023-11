Strong (shoulder) has a questionable tag for Sunday's contest versus Cleveland, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Strong missed last week's loss to the Ravens but has a chance to suit up against the Browns after logging a trio of limited practices during Week 9 prep. He had been on a roll prior to getting hurt, notching 2.5 sacks over his past three games. If Strong isn't able to return to the field Sunday, Dante Stills would likely see an uptick in defensive snaps.