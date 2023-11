Strong (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Houston, Zach Gershman of Arizona's official site reports.

Strong has previously dealt with an ankle injury and a shoulder issue this season, and he is now hampered by a knee injury. The defensive lineman logged a trio of limited practices this week, leaving his status up in the air heading into Sunday's game versus the Texans. If Strong needs to sit out, Dante Stills could see more work.