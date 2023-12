Strong (knee) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Strong started the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions, but was a full participant Friday and is good to go for Sunday's game. Strong has a career-high 37 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery over 11 games this season.