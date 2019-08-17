Cardinals' Kevin White: Back at practice Saturday
White (hamstring) returned to practice Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Absent from the Cardinals' first two preseason games, White has missed half of his chances to make an impression among a crowded position group. With a week until the team's next exhibition -- Saturday, Aug. 24 in Minnesota -- he has plenty of time to ramp up his activity in order to get the all-clear for game action.
