Cardinals' Kevin White: Dealing with hamstring issue
White didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers due to a hamstring injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated it was a minor issue and that White should be back "sooner than later." The 27-year-old played only five games during his first three years in Chicago due to a pair of fibula fractures and a broken collarbone, and he was largely a non-factor last season. White can't afford to be sidelined for long as he's fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.
