Cardinals' Kevin White: Getting 'fresh start'
Coach Kliff Kingsbury believes White "can be a dangerous player" with "a fresh start" in Arizona, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
White was a flop as a first-round pick of the Bears in 2015, with two instances of fibula fractures and a broken collarbone limiting him to five appearances in his first three seasons. Finally healthy last fall, he wasn't even targeted until Week 7 and mostly was a healthy scratch in the second half of the campaign. His size (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) and speed (4.35 second 40-yard dash at the combine) suggest he can succeed given health and the right situation. Kingsbury intends to give White every opportunity to do so in a likely pass-happy offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...