Cardinals' Kevin White: Getting 'fresh start'

Coach Kliff Kingsbury believes White "can be a dangerous player" with "a fresh start" in Arizona, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

White was a flop as a first-round pick of the Bears in 2015, with two instances of fibula fractures and a broken collarbone limiting him to five appearances in his first three seasons. Finally healthy last fall, he wasn't even targeted until Week 7 and mostly was a healthy scratch in the second half of the campaign. His size (6-foot-3, 216 pounds) and speed (4.35 second 40-yard dash at the combine) suggest he can succeed given health and the right situation. Kingsbury intends to give White every opportunity to do so in a likely pass-happy offense.

