Cardinals' Kevin White: Joining Kingsbury in Arizona
White is signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The seventh overall pick from the 2015 NFL Draft caught 25 passes for 285 yards in 14 games across four seasons with the Bears, suffering major injuries his first three years and ultimately closing out his tenure as a healthy scratch in the playoffs. He'll likely need to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster in Arizona, where the presence of new coach Kliff Kingsbury gives White some hope he can contribute to a pass-first offense, per Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site.
