Cardinals' Kevin White: Making bid for role

White made a good impressions throughout OTAs and minicamp, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

White's experience in an air raid offense at West Virginia is helping him pick up on Kliff Kingsbury's scheme in Arizona. The path to a spot on the 53-man roster nonetheless appears tricky, as Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Andy Isabella and Hakeem Butler are locks at wide receiver. The Cardinals likely will have two jobs available for White, Trent Sherfield, KeeSean Johnson, Chad Williams, Damiere Byrd and Pharoh Cooper.

More News
Our Latest Stories