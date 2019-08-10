Cardinals' Kevin White: Ruled out for next preseason tilt

White (hamstring) won't suit up for the Cardinals' second preseason game Thursday versus the Raiders, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

White is tending to a hamstring injury, which held him out of Thursday's exhibition opener against the Chargers. The absence effectively will wipe out half of his chances to make an impact in games before the regular season, hurting his case for one of likely six or seven wide receiver spots on the 53-man roster. In a corps composed of Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and three 2019 draftees, White has his work cut out for him for one of those jobs.