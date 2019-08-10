Cardinals' Kevin White: Ruled out for preseason Week 3
White (hamstring) won't suit up for the Cardinals' second preseason game Thursday versus the Raiders, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.
White is tending to a hamstring injury, which held him out of Thursday's exhibition opener against the Chargers. The absence effectively will wipe out half of his chances to make an impact in games before the regular season, hurting his case for one of likely six or seven wide receiver spots on the 53-man roster. In a corps composed of Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and three 2019 draftees, White has his work cut out for him for one of those jobs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.