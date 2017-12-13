Barnes signed a contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The Cardinals brought in the veteran Barnes after placing Jared Veldheer (ankle) on injured reserve. Barnes, 35, spent time with the Saints during the preseason but was released prior to Week 1. Rookie Will Holden is likely to start at left tackle in Veldheer's absence, making Barnes a reserve option on the line.

