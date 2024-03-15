The Cardinals signed Tonga to a one-year deal Friday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 338-pound defensive lineman has agreed to terms with the Cardinals after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Vikings and Bears. Tonga appeared in 14 games (two starts) for Minnesota in 2023, recording eight total tackles. He's logged 28 total tackles and four passes defended across 40 career outings, and he'll likely be competing for a depth role on Arizona's defensive line throughout the offseason.